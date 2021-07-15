The water level in Papanasam dam on Thursday stood at 115.15 feet (permissible level is 143 feet). The dam had an inflow of 915.63 cusecs and 1,404.75 cusecs was discharged. The level in Manimuthar dam stood at 75 feet (118 feet). The dam had an inflow of 65 cusecs and 250 cusecs of water was discharged.