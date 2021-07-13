Madurai

13 July 2021 19:23 IST

The water level in Periyar dam on Tuesday stood at 126.65 feet (permissible level is 142 feet), with an inflow of 1,338 cusecs and a discharge of 1,200 cusecs. In Vaigai dam, the level was 67.22 ft. (71 ft.), with an inflow of 1,117 cusecs and a discharge of 669 cusecs. Combined storage in Periyar credit was 8,080 mcft.

Rainfall recorded in the region in the 24 hours ending at 6 a.m. on Tuesday was (in mm): Periyar dam 21.6, Thekkadi 8.6, Veerapandi 5, Gudalur 2.4 and Shanmuganathi dam 2.3.

