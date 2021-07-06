The water level in Periyar dam on Tuesday stood at 127.30 feet (permissible level is 142 ft.) with an inflow of 501 cusecs and discharge of 1,755 cusecs. In Vaigai dam, the water level stood at 65.44 feet (71 ft.) with an inflow of 1,355 cusecs and discharge of 769 cusecs. The combined storage in Periyar credit was 7718 mcft.
Water level
Staff Reporter
Madurai,
July 06, 2021 17:57 IST
Staff Reporter
Madurai,
July 06, 2021 17:57 IST
Related Articles
Close X
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Printable version | Jul 6, 2021 5:57:52 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Madurai/water-level/article35169569.ece
© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.
Next Story