The water level in Periyar dam on Tuesday stood at 127.30 feet (permissible level is 142 ft.) with an inflow of 501 cusecs and discharge of 1,755 cusecs. In Vaigai dam, the water level stood at 65.44 feet (71 ft.) with an inflow of 1,355 cusecs and discharge of 769 cusecs. The combined storage in Periyar credit was 7718 mcft.