03 July 2021 18:45 IST

The water level in Periyar dam on Saturday stood at 128.70 feet (permissible level is 142 feet), with an inflow of 268 cusecs and a discharge of 1,755 cusecs. In Vaigai dam, the level was 64.81 ft. (71 ft.), with an inflow of 1,362 cusecs and a discharge of 769 cusecs. Combined storage in Periyar credit was 7,979 mcft.

Rainfall recorded in the region in the 24 hours ending at 6 a.m. on Saturday was (in mm): Kodaikanal 1.2, Periyar dam 0.4 and Thekkadi 0.2.

Advertising

Advertising