MADURAI/TIRUNELVELI

29 June 2021 19:11 IST

Water level in Periyar dam on Tuesday stood at 130.80 feet (permissible level is 142 ft.), with an inflow of 370 cusecs and a discharge of 1,867 cusecs. In Vaigai dam, the level was 64.11 ft. (71 ft.), with an inflow of 1,347 cusecs and a discharge of 969 cusecs. Combined storage in Periyar credit was 8,287 mcft.

Thekkadi recorded a rainfall of 5.4 mm and Kodaikanal 1.4 mm in the 24 hours ending at 6 a.m. on Tuesday.

Water level in Papanasam dam stood at 129.80 ft. (143 ft.), with an inflow of 599.08 cusecs and a discharge of 1,449.20 cusecs. The level in Manimuthar dam was 79.90 ft. (118 ft.), with an inflow of 161 cusecs and a discharge of 600 cusecs.