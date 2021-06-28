MADURAI/TIRUNELVELI

Water level in Periyar dam on Monday stood at 131.35 feet (permissible level is 142 ft.), with an inflow of 484 cusecs and a discharge of 1,867 cusecs. In Vaigai dam, the level was 63.98 ft. (71 ft.), with an inflow of 1,588 cusecs and a discharge of 969 cusecs. Combined storage in Periyar credit was 8,386 mcft.

Periyar dam recorded a rainfall of 0.8 mm in the 24 hours ending 6 a.m. on Monday.

Water level in Papanasam dam stood at 131 ft. (143 ft.), with an inflow of 431.63 cusecs and a discharge of 1,803.85 cusecs. The level in Manimuthar dam was 80.50 ft. (118 ft.), with an inflow of 217 cusecs and a discharge of 675 cusecs.