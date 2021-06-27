Madurai

Water level

Water level in Periyar dam on Sunday stood at 131.85 feet (permissible level is 142 ft.), with an inflow of 480 cusecs and a discharge of 1,867 cusecs. In Vaigai dam, the level was 64.17 ft. (71 ft.), with an inflow of 1,588 cusecs and a discharge of 2,043 cusecs. Combined storage in Periyar credit was 8,456 mcft.

Rainfall recorded in Madurai region in the 24 hours ending at 6 a.m. on Sunday was (in mm): Mettupatti 7, Thekkadi 1.4 and Periyar dam 1.

Water level in Papanasam dam stood at 132.15 ft. (143 ft.), with an inflow of 457.68 cusecs and a discharge of 1,809.55 cusecs. The level in Manimuthar dam was 81 ft. (118 ft.), with an inflow of 194 cusecs and a discharge of 75 cusecs.


