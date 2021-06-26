Madurai

26 June 2021

The water level in Periyar dam on Saturday stood at 132.35 feet (permissible level is 142 ft.), with an inflow of 646 cusecs and a discharge of 1,867 cusecs. In Vaigai dam, the level was 64.73 ft. (71 ft.), with an inflow of 1,580 cusecs and a discharge of 2,969 cusecs. Combined storage in Periyar credit was 8,518 mcft.

There was no rainfall recorded in the region in the 24 hours ending 6 a.m. on Saturday.

The water level in Papanasam dam stood at 133.20 feet (143 feet). The dam had an inflow of 198.22 cusecs and 1,585.14 cusecs was discharged. The level in Manimuthar dam stood at 81.50 feet (118 feet). The dam had an inflow of 210 cusecs and 600 cusecs of water was discharged.