Water level in Periyar dam stood at 135.55 feet (maximum permissible level is 142 ft.), with an inflow of 903 cusecs and a discharge of 1,867 cusecs. The level in Vaigai dam was 67.29 ft. (71 ft.), with an inflow of 1,547 cusecs and a discharge of 3,969 cusecs.

Rainfall recorded in Madurai region in the 24 hours ending at 6 a.m. on Wednesday was (in mm): Thekkadi 11.2, Periyar dam 5.6 and Bodinayakkanur 1.2.

Water level in Papanasam dam stood at 135.95 ft. (143 ft.), with an inflow of 694.24 cusecs and a discharge of 1,797.94 cusecs. The level in Manimuthar dam was 82.35 ft. (118 ft.), with an inflow of 280 cusecs and a discharge of 600 cusecs.


