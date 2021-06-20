MADURAI/TIRUNELVELI

20 June 2021 19:54 IST

Water level in Periyar dam on Sunday stood at 134.40 feet (permissible level is 142 ft.), with an inflow of 1,725 cusecs and a discharge of 1,867 cusecs. In Vaigai dam, the level was 66.67 ft. (71 ft.), with an inflow of 1,558 cusecs and a discharge of 969 cusecs. Combined storage in Periyar credit was 8,695 mcft.

Rainfall recorded in the region in the 24 hours ending at 6 a.m. on Sunday was (in mm): Thekkadi 0.6 and Periyar dam 0.4.

Water level in Papanasam dam stood at 137.60 ft. (143 ft.), with an inflow of 1,236.76 cusecs and a discharge of 1,702.50 cusecs. The level in Manimuthar dam was 83.30 ft. (118 ft.), with an inflow of 675 cusecs and a discharge of 600 cusecs. There was no rainfall in Tirunelveli region.