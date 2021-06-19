Madurai/Tirunelveli

19 June 2021 19:21 IST

The water level in Periyar dam on Saturday stood at 134.45 feet (permissible level is 142 feet), with an inflow of 2,730 cusecs and a discharge of 1,867 cusecs. In Vaigai dam, the level was 66.47 ft. (71 ft.), with an inflow of 1,546 cusecs and a discharge of 969 cusecs. Combined storage in Periyar credit was 8,659 mcft.

The level in Papanasam dam was 137.65 feet (143 ft.) with an inflow of 1,724.44 cusecs and discharge of 1,807.08 cusecs. The level in Manimuthar dam was 83.30 ft (118 ft) with an inflow of 718 cusecs and discharge of 600 cusecs.

