Madurai

18 June 2021 19:31 IST

The water level in Periyar dam on Friday stood at 134.10 feet (permissible level is 142 ft.), with an inflow of 5,488 cusecs and a discharge of 1,867 cusecs. In Vaigai dam, the level was 66.27 ft. (71 ft.), with an inflow of 1,280 cusecs and a discharge of 969 cusecs. Combined storage in Periyar credit was 8,530 mcft.

Periyar dam recorded a rainfall of 28.4 mm and Thekkadi 19.4 mm in the 24 hours ending at 6 a.m. on Friday.

Tirunelveli

The water level in Papanasam dam stood at 137.10 feet (143 feet). The dam had an inflow of 2,673.14 cusecs and 1,561.33 cusecs was discharged. The level in Manimuthar dam stood at 83.25 feet (118 feet). The dam had an inflow of 1,241 cusecs and 600 cusecs of water was discharged.