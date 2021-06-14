Madurai

Water level

Water level in Periyar dam on Monday stood at 130.70 feet (permissible level is 142 ft.), with an inflow of 912 cusecs and a discharge of 900 cusecs. In Vaigai dam, the level was 66.58 ft. (71 ft.), with an inflow of 436 cusecs and a discharge of 969 cusecs. Combined storage in Periyar credit was 7,805 mcft.

Rainfall recorded in Madurai region in the 24 hours ending at 6 a.m. on Monday was (in mm): Periyar dam 41, Thekkadi 24.6, Veerapandi 15.4, Gudalur 8.4, Shanmuganathi dam 6.8, Uthamapalayam 4.1, Sothuparai dam 2, Kodaikanal 1.2, Manjalar dam 1 and Vaigai dam 0.6.

Water level in Papanasam dam stood at 131.45 ft. (143 ft.), with an inflow of 1,835.07 cusecs and a discharge of 1,204.75 cusecs. The level in Manimuthar dam was 83.40 ft. (118 ft.), with an inflow of 303 cusecs and a discharge of 600 cusecs.


