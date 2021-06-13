Madurai

Water level

Water level in Periyar dam on Sunday stood at 130.70 feet (permissible level is 142 ft.), with an inflow of 645 cusecs and a discharge of 900 cusecs. In Vaigai dam, the level was 66.80 ft. (71 ft.), with an inflow of 390 cusecs and a discharge of 969 cusecs. Combined storage in Periyar credit was 7,854 mcft.

Periyar dam recorded a rainfall of 19.2 mm and Thekkadi 8.6 mm in the 24 hours ending at 6 a.m. on Sunday.

Water level in Papanasam dam stood at 131.10 ft. (143 ft.), with an inflow of 1,114.70 cusecs and a discharge of 1,204.75 cusecs. The level in Manimuthar dam was 83.80 ft. (118 ft.), with an inflow of 124 cusecs and a discharge of 600 cusecs.


