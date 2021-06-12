The water level in Periyar dam on Saturday stood at 130.80 feet (permissible level is 142 ft.), with an inflow of 512 cusecs and a discharge of 900 cusecs. In Vaigai dam, the level was 67.03 ft. (71 ft.), with an inflow of 483 cusecs and a discharge of 969 cusecs. Combined storage in Periyar credit was 7,930 mcft. Periyar dam recorded a rainfall of 3.2 mm and Thekkadi 0.6 mm in the 24 hours ending 6 a.m. on Saturday.

Tirunelveli

The level in Papanasam dam stood at 131.35 feet (143 feet). The dam had an inflow of 580.44 cusecs and 1,204.75 cusecs was discharged. The level in Manimuthar dam stood at 84.38 feet (118 feet). The dam had an inflow of 133 cusecs and 600 cusecs of water was discharged.