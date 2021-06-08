Madurai

The water level in Periyar dam stood at 131.25 feet (maximum permissible level is 142 ft.), with an inflow of 1,044 cusecs and a discharge of 900 cusecs. In Vaigai dam, the level was 67.70 ft. (71 ft.), with an inflow of 796 cusecs and a discharge of 969 cusecs. Combined storage in Periyar credit was 8,189 mcft.

Sathaiyar dam recorded a rainfall of 15 mm and Kodaikanal 1 mm in the 24 hours ending at 6 a.m. on Tuesday.

The water level in Papanasam dam on Tuesday stood at 133.45 feet (permissible level 143 feet). The dam had an inflow of 614.12 cusecs and 1,204.75 cusecs was discharged. The level in Manimuthar dam stood at 86.50 feet (permissible level 118 feet). The dam had an inflow of 145 cusecs and 600 cusecs of water was discharged.