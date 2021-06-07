MADURAI/TIRUNELVELI

Water level in Periyar dam stood at 131.20 feet (maximum permissible level is 142 ft.), with an inflow of 1,451 cusecs and a discharge of 900 cusecs. In Vaigai dam, the level was 67.78 ft. (71 ft.), with an inflow of 1,016 cusecs and a discharge of 969 cusecs. Combined storage in Periyar credit was 8,199 mcft.

Rainfall recorded in the region in the 24 hours ending at 6 a.m. on Monday was (in mm): Kodaikanal 8, Periyar dam 3 and Thekkadi 1.2.

Water level in Papanasam dam stood at 134.05 ft. (143 ft.), with an inflow of 754.28 cusecs and a discharge of 1,204.75 cusecs. The level in Manimuthar dam was 87.70 ft. (118 ft.), with an inflow of 145 cusecs and a discharge of 600 cusecs.