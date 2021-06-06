Water level in Periyar dam on Sunday stood at 131 feet (permissible level is 142 ft.), with an inflow of 2,534 cusecs and a discharge of 900 cusecs. In Vaigai dam, the level was 67.78 ft. (71 ft.), with an inflow of 935 cusecs and a discharge of 969 cusecs. Combined storage in Periyar credit was 8,169 mcft.

The level in Papanasam dam stood at 134.50 ft. (143 ft.), with an inflow of 888.19 cusecs and a discharge of 1,204.75 cusecs. The level in Manimuthar dam was 87.70 ft. (118 ft.), with an inflow of 155 cusecs and a discharge of 600 cusecs.

Rainfall recorded in different places in southern districts in the 24 hours ending at 6 a.m. on Sunday was (in mm): Sothuparai dam 67, Periyar dam 58.6, Veerapandi 35, Thekkadi 30.6, Idayapatti 25, Adavinainar dam 23, Vaigai dam 21.6, Andipatti 17.6, Kallandiri 13.4, Manjalar dam 11, Karuppanadhi dam 10, Shanmuganathi dam 8.7, Uthamapalayam 8, Melur 7.5, Chittampatti 6.4, Mettupatti 6, Tenkasi 5.6, Madurai 5, Sankarankoil and Sivagiri 4 each, Kalakkad 2.2, and Thaniamangalam, Gundar dam and Shencottah 2 each.