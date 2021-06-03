Madurai

Water level

Water level in Periyar dam on Thursday stood at 130.60 feet (permissible level is 142 ft.), with an inflow of 367 cusecs and a discharge of 900 cusecs. In Vaigai dam, the level was 67.65 ft. (71 ft.), with an inflow of 590 cusecs and a discharge of 69 cusecs. Combined storage in Periyar credit was 8,057 mcft.

The level in Papanasam dam stood at 135.70 ft. (143 ft.), with an inflow of 601.13 cusecs and a discharge of 1,399.75 cusecs. The level in Manimuthar dam was 89.20 ft. (118 ft.), with an inflow of 55 cusecs and a discharge of 250 cusecs.

Rainfall recorded in the southern districts in the 24 hours ending at 6 a.m. on Thursday was (in mm): Cheranmahadevi 20.2, Shanmuganathi dam 5.7, Peranai 5.2, Pulipatti 3.2, Melur 2, Gudalur 1.5 and Thaniamangalam 1.


