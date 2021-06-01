01 June 2021 18:08 IST

Water level in Periyar dam on Tuesday stood at 130.90 feet (permissible level is 142 ft.), with an inflow of 503 cusecs and no discharge. In Vaigai dam, the level was 67.32 ft. (71 ft.), with an inflow of 659 cusecs and a discharge of 69 cusecs. Combined storage in Periyar credit was 8,050 mcft.

Rainfall recorded in the region in the 24 hours ending at 6 a.m. on Tuesday was (in mm): Kodaikanal 22.6, Madurai 8, Periyar dam 4.4 and Thekkadi 2.2.

The level in Papanasam dam stood at 135.10 ft. (143 ft.), with an inflow of 359 cusecs and a discharge of 1,400 cusecs. The level in Manimuthar dam was 90 ft. (118 ft.), with an inflow of 95 cusecs and a discharge of 250 cusecs.

