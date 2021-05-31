The water level in Periyar dam on Monday stood at 131.05 feet (permissible level is 142 ft.), with an inflow of 774 cusecs and a discharge of 900 cusecs. In Vaigai dam, the level was 67.13 ft. (71 ft.), with an inflow of 763 cusecs and a discharge of 72 cusecs. Combined storage in Periyar credit was 8,038 mcft.

Tirunelveli

The water level in Papanasam dam stood at 135.10 feet (143 feet). The dam had an inflow of 804.05 cusecs and 254.75 cusecs was discharged. The level in Manimuthar dam stood at 90.10 feet (118 feet). The dam had an inflow of 188 cusecs and 250 cusecs of water was discharged.