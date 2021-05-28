Madurai

Water level

Water level in Periyar dam on Friday stood at 131.05 feet (permissible level is 142 ft.), with an inflow of 2,113 cusecs and a discharge of 900 cusecs. In Vaigai dam, the level was 66.44 ft. (71 ft.), with an inflow of 589 cusecs and a discharge of 72 cusecs. Combined storage in Periyar credit was 7,870 mcft.

Periyar dam recorded a rainfall of 4 mm and Thekkadi 1.2 mm in the 24 hours ending at 6 a.m. on Friday.

Water level in Papanasam dam stood at 132.20 ft. (143 ft.), with an inflow of 2,935.74 cusecs and a discharge of 1,262.25 cusecs. The level in Manimuthar dam was 89.75 ft. (118 ft.), with an inflow of 1,619 cusecs and a discharge of 75 cusecs.

