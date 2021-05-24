MADURAI/TIRUNELVELI

24 May 2021 18:23 IST

Water level in Periyar dam on Monday stood at 129.35 feet (permissible level is 142 ft.), with an inflow of 782 cusecs and a discharge of 900 cusecs. In Vaigai dam, the level was 65.65 ft. (71 ft.), with an inflow of 888 cusecs and a discharge of 72 cusecs. Combined storage in Periyar credit was 7,295 mcft.

Rainfall recorded in the region in the 24 hours ending at 6 a.m. on Monday was (in mm): Periyar dam 4.6, Manjalar dam 4, Thekkadi 2 and Kodaikanal 0.8.

Advertising

Advertising

The level in Papanasam dam stood at 112.20 ft. (143 ft.), with an inflow of 1,324.77 cusecs and a discharge of 254.75 cusecs. The level in Manimuthar dam was 84.40 ft. (118 ft.), with an inflow of 152 cusecs and a discharge of 250 cusecs.