Water level in Periyar dam on Sunday stood at 129.40 feet (permissible level is 142 ft.), with an inflow of 658 cusecs and a discharge of 900 cusecs. In Vaigai dam, the level was 65.35 ft. (71 ft.), with an inflow of 760 cusecs and a discharge of 72 cusecs. Combined storage in Periyar credit was 7,244 mcft.

The level in Papanasam dam stood at 110.85 ft. (143 ft.), with an inflow of 2,262.96 cusecs and a discharge of 254.75 cusecs. The level in Manimuthar dam was 84.60 ft. (118 ft.), with an inflow of 109 cusecs and a discharge of 250 cusecs.

Rainfall recorded in various places in southern districts in the 24 hours ending at 6 a.m. on Sunday was (in mm): Papanasam 40, Kodaikanal 35.6, Periyar dam 22.2, Adavinainar dam 21, Servalar dam and Radhapuram 15 each, Tenkasi 12.6, Thekkadi 10.6, Karuppanadhi dam 10, Gudalur 9.3, Gundar dam 8, Kalakkad 7.4, Nanguneri 6.5, Ayakudi 6.4, Cheranmahadevi 5.2, Kodumudiyar dam, Ramanadhi dam, Shencottah, Sankarankoil and Sivagiri 5 each, Palayamkottai and Gadana dam 4 each, Manimuthar dam and Tirunelveli 3.2 each, Moolakaraipatti 2, Shanmuganathi dam 1.4, and Uthamapalayam and Manjalar dam 1 each.