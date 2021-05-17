Water level in Periyar dam on Monday stood at 130.15 feet (permissible level is 142 ft.), with an inflow of 2,302 cusecs and a discharge of 900 cusecs. In Vaigai dam, the level was 63.32 ft. (71 ft.), with an inflow of 1,081 cusecs and a discharge of 72 cusecs. Combined storage in Periyar credit was 7,023 mcft.

Rainfall recorded in the region in the 24 hours ending at 6 a.m. on Monday was (in mm): Periyar dam 31.6, Thekkadi 24.2, Uthamapalayam 11.3, Sothuparai dam 8, Gudalur 6.3, Kodaikanal 5.8, and Shanmuganathi dam 5.7.

Water level in Papanasam dam stood at 107.15 ft. (143 ft.), with an inflow of 1,402.89 cusecs and a discharge of 254.75 cusecs. The level in Manimuthar dam was 86.25 ft. (118 ft.), with an inflow of 541 cusecs and a discharge of 250 cusecs.