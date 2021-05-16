MADURAI/TIRUNELVELI

16 May 2021 18:22 IST

The water level in Periyar dam on Sunday stood at 129.60 feet (permissible level is 142 ft.), with an inflow of 2,478 cusecs and a discharge of 900 cusecs. In Vaigai dam, the level was 62.93 ft. (71 ft.), with an inflow of 930 cusecs and a discharge of 72 cusecs. Combined storage in Periyar credit was 6,879 mcft.

Rainfall recorded in the region in the 24 hours ending at 6 a.m. on Sunday was (in mm): Thekkadi 55, Periyar dam 53.8, Gudalur 15.3, Sothuparai dam 15, Veerapandi 13, Uthampalayam and Vaigai dam 9.4 each, Shanmuganathi dam 7.6, Kodaikanal 4, Manjalar dam 3, and Melur 1.2.

Tirunelveli

The water level in Papanasam dam was 105.60 feet (143 ft) with an inflow of 2629.05 cusecs and discharge of 254.75 cusecs. The water level in Manimuthar dam was 86 ft (118 ft) with an inflow of 734 cusecs and discharge of 250 cusecs.

Rainfall (in mm): Papanasam 40, Servalaru 33, Manimuthar 9.2, Nambiar 3, Kodumudiyar 40, Ambasamudram 11, Cheranmahadevi 3.6, Radhapuram 15, Nanguneri 16.5, Kalakkad 28.4, Moolakaraipatti 8, Palayamkottai 2 and Tirunelveli 1.

In Tenkasi district: Gadana 6, Ramanadhi 6, Karuppanadhi 13, Gundar 19, Adavinainar 35, Aykudi 22, Shencottah 18, Tenkasi 42.4, Sankarankoil 11 and Sivagiri 2.