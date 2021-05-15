MADURAI/TIRUNELVELI

The water level in Periyar dam on Saturday stood at 128.80 feet (permissible level is 142 feet) with an inflow of 1,388 cusecs and a discharge of 500 cusecs. In Vaigai dam, the level was 62.60 feet (71 feet) with an inflow of 85 cusecs and a discharge of 72 cusecs. Combined storage in Periyar credit was 6,701 mcft.

Rainfall recorded in the region in the 24 hours ending at 6 a.m. on Saturday was (in mm): Periyar dam 101, Thekkadi 79.2, Sothuparai dam 10, Veerapandi 9.2, Uthamapalayam 9.1, Gudalur 7.4, Shanmuganathi dam 6.8, Kodaikanal 5.2, Pulipatti 4, Chittampatti 3.8, Viraganoor 3, Peranai 2.6, Vaigai dam 2.4, and Melur 2.

The water level in Papanasam dam stood at 102.40 feet (143 feet). The dam had an inflow of 300 cusecs and 2,186.92 cusecs was discharged. The level in Manimuthar dam stood at 85.50 feet (118 feet). The dam had an inflow of 541 cusecs and 250 cusecs of water was discharged.