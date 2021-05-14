MADURAI/TIRUNELVELI

14 May 2021 20:02 IST

Water level in Periyar dam stood at 128.35 feet (maximum permissible level is 142 ft.), with an inflow of 150 cusecs and a discharge of 300 cusecs. In Vaigai dam, the level was 62.61 ft. (71 ft.), with an inflow of 96 cusecs and a discharge of 72 cusecs. Combined storage in Periyar credit was 6,606 mcft.

Rainfall recorded in the region in the 24 hours ending at 6 a.m. on Friday was (in mm): Thaniamangalam 53, Andipatti 33.2, Manjalar dam 32, Melur 24, Kallandhiri 18.2, Kodaikanal 17.6, Viraganoor 16, Vaigai dam 9.2, Periyar dam 8.6, Mettupatti 8.2, Veerapandi 7.4, Uthamapalayam 6.2, Chittampatti 4.2, Gudalur 4.7, Thekkadi 3.4, and Sothuparai dam 2.

Water level in Papanasam dam stood at 100 ft. (143 ft.), with an inflow of 300 cusecs and a discharge of 254.75 cusecs. The level in Manimuthar dam was 85.22 ft. (118 ft.), with an inflow of five cusecs and a discharge of 250 cusecs.