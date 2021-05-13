Madurai

Water level

Water level in Periyar dam on Thursday stood at 128.35 feet (permissible level is 142 ft.), with an inflow of 272 cusecs and a discharge of 150 cusecs. In Vaigai dam, the level was 62.63 ft. (71 ft.), with an inflow of 131 cusecs and a discharge of 72 cusecs. Combined storage in Periyar credit was 6,607 mcft.

Uthamapalayam recorded a rainfall of 29.4 mm and Periyar dam 12.8 mm in the 24 hours ending at 6 a.m. on Thursday.

Water level in Papanasam dam stood at 99.80 ft. (143 ft.), with an inflow of 53.60 cusecs and a discharge of 265.75 cusecs. The level in Manimuthar dam was 85.20 ft. (118 ft.), with an inflow of 10 cusecs and a discharge of 250 cusecs.

