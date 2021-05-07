Tirunelveli/Madurai

07 May 2021 19:08 IST

The water level in Periyar dam on Friday stood at 127.60 feet (permissible level is 142 ft.), with an inflow of 1,150 cusecs and a discharge of 150 cusecs. In Vaigai dam, the level was 61.84 ft. (71 ft.), with an inflow of 500 cusecs and a discharge of 72 cusecs. Combined storage in Periyar credit was 6,425 mcft.

Rainfall recorded in the region in the 24 hours ending at 6 a.m. on Friday was (in mm): Peranai 35, Manjalar dam 28, Sothuparai dam 15, Idayapatti 10, Kodaikanal 7.6, Viraganoor 7, Thekkadi 4 and Periyar dam 2.

Tirunelveli

The water level in Papanasam dam was 101.50 feet (143 ft) with an inflow of 55.90 cusecs and discharge of 254.75 cusecs. The level in Manimuthar dam was 87.40 ft (118 ft) with an inflow of 12 cusecs and discharge of 250 cusecs.

Rrainfall recorded during the last 24 hours ending 6 a.m. (in mm): Papanasam 1, Servalaru 2, Manimuthar 4.2, Nambiar 4, Ambasamudram 25, Cheranmahadevi 5, Nanguneri 4, Kalakkad 2.2, Palayamkottai 5 and Tirunelveli 15.