Madurai

Water level

The water level in Periyar dam stood at 126.90 feet (permissible level is 142 ft.), with an inflow of 775 cusecs and a discharge of 150 cusecs. In Vaigai dam, the level was 61.61 ft. (71 ft.), with an inflow of 14 cusecs and a discharge of 72 cusecs. Combined storage in Periyar credit was 6,273 mcft.

Rainfall recorded in the region in the 24 hours ending at 6 a.m. on Tuesday was (in mm): Uthamapalayam 47.4, Periyar dam 38.8, Andipatti 30, Thekkadi 23.2, Sathaiyar dam 20, Sothuparai dam 8, Shanmuganathi dam 6.8, Kodaikanal 4.2, Gudalur 3.6, Mettupatti 3 and Kallandhiri 2.6.

