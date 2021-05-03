MADURAI

03 May 2021 18:50 IST

Water level in Periyar dam stood at 126.65 feet (permissible level is 142 ft.) on Monday, with an inflow of 275 cusecs and a discharge of 150 cusecs. In Vaigai dam, the level was 61.66 ft. (71 ft.), with nil inflow and a discharge of 72 cusecs. Combined storage in Periyar credit was 6,227 mcft.

Rainfall recorded in the region in the 24 hours ending at 6 a.m. on Monday was (in mm): Thaniamangalam 29, Sothuparai dam 15, Manjalar dam 12, Idayapatti 5, Melur 3.5, Chittampatti 3.2, and Kodaikanal 2.

