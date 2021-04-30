MADURAI

30 April 2021 18:19 IST

Water level in Periyar dam on Friday stood at 126.60 feet (permissible level is 142 ft.), with an inflow and a discharge of 150 cusecs each. In Vaigai dam, the level was 61.84 ft. (71 ft.), with nil inflow and a discharge of 72 cusecs. Combined storage in Periyar credit was 6,246 mcft.

Rainfall recorded in the region in the 24 hours ending at 6 a.m. on Friday was (in mm): Uthamapalayam 19.4, Kodaikanal 17, Gudalur 9.6, Thekkadi 4.4 and Shanmuganathi dam 3.7.

