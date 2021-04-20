MADURAI

20 April 2021 19:29 IST

Water level in Periyar dam on Tuesday stood at 126.65 feet (permissible level is 142 ft.), with an inflow of 100 cusecs and a discharge of 100 cusecs. In Vaigai dam, the level was 63.35 ft. (71 ft.), with an inflow of 51 cusecs and a discharge of 72 cusecs. Combined storage in Periyar credit was 6,333 mcft.

Rainfall recorded in the region in the 24 hours ending at 6 a.m. on Tuesday was (in mm): Kodaikanal 16.6, Mettupatti 10.2, Peranai 6.2, Andipatti 3.6, Sothuparai dam 2 and Vaigai dam 1.

Advertising

Advertising