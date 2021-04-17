MADURAI

17 April 2021 21:18 IST

The water level in Periyar dam on Saturday stood at 126.50 feet (permissible level is 142 ft.), with an inflow of 475 cusecs and a discharge of 100 cusecs. In Vaigai dam, the level was 63.45 ft. (71 ft.), with an inflow of 40 cusecs and a discharge of 72 cusecs. Combined storage in Periyar credit was 6,315 mcft.

Rainfall recorded in the region in the 24 hours ending 6 a.m. on Saturday was (in mm): Melur 11, Thaniamangalam 6.4, Periyar dam 4.4, Chittampatti 3.6, Gudalur 2.4, Thekkadi 2.2, Madurai city 2 and Shanmuganathi dam 1.7.

