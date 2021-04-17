The water level in Papanasam dam on Saturday stood at 105.40 feet (permissible level is 143 feet). The dam had an inflow of 83.33 cusecs and 104.75 cusecs was discharged. The level in Manimuthar dam stood at 92.60 feet (118 feet). The dam had an inflow of 8 cusecs and 150 cusecs of water was discharged.