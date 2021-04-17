The water level in Papanasam dam on Saturday stood at 105.40 feet (permissible level is 143 feet). The dam had an inflow of 83.33 cusecs and 104.75 cusecs was discharged. The level in Manimuthar dam stood at 92.60 feet (118 feet). The dam had an inflow of 8 cusecs and 150 cusecs of water was discharged.
Water level
Staff Reporter
MADURAI ,
April 17, 2021 18:37 IST
Staff Reporter
MADURAI ,
April 17, 2021 18:37 IST
Related Articles
Close X
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Printable version | Apr 17, 2021 6:38:17 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Madurai/water-level/article34344865.ece
© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.
Next Story