MADURAI

12 April 2021 20:02 IST

Water level in Periyar dam stood at 126.30 feet (permissible level is 142 ft.), with nil inflow and a discharge of 100 cusecs. In Vaigai dam, the level was 63.62 ft. (71 ft.), with an inflow of five cusecs and a discharge of 72 cusecs. Combined storage in Periyar credit was 6,296 mcft.

Rainfall recorded in the region in the 24 hours ending at 6 a.m. on Monday was (in mm): Viraganoor 38, Kallandhiri 12, Andipatti 9.8, Kodaikanal 9.6, Manjalar dam 7, Gudalur 5.2, Periyar dam 4.4, Sothuparai dam 4, Thekkadi 3.2, Madurai 3 and Shanmuganathi dam 2.3.

