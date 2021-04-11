Madurai

Water level

Water level in Periyar dam stood at 126.35 feet (permissible level is 142 ft.), with an inflow of 57 cusecs and a discharge of 100 cusecs. The level in Vaigai dam was 63.66 ft. (71 ft.), with nil inflow and a discharge of 72 cusecs. Combined storage in Periyar credit was 6,315 mcft. There was no rainfall in the region in the last 24 hours ending 6 a.m. on Sunday.

