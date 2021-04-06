Water level in Periyar dam stood at 126.95 feet (permissible level is 142 ft.) on Tuesday, with an inflow of 59 cusecs and a discharge of 300 cusecs. In Vaigai dam, the level was 63.91 ft. (71 ft.), with nil inflow and a discharge of 72 cusecs. Combined storage in Periyar credit was 6,485 mcft. Thekkadi recorded a rainfall of 5 mm in the 24 hours ending 6 a.m. on Tuesday.
