20 March 2021 17:49 IST

The water level in Periyar dam on Saturday stood at 128.55 feet (permissible level is 142 ft.), with an inflow of 55 cusecs and a discharge of 300 cusecs. In Vaigai dam, the level was 64.53 ft. (71 ft.), with an inflow of 120 cusecs and a discharge of 72 cusecs. Combined storage in Periyar credit was 6,934 mcft.

There was no rainfall recorded in the region in the 24 hours ending 6 a.m. on Saturday.

