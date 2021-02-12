Madurai

Water level

Water level in Papanasam dam on Friday stood at 130.40 feet (permissible level is 143 ft.), with an inflow of 302.78 cusecs and a discharge of 1,204.75 cusecs. The level in Manimuthar dam was 112.42 ft. (118 ft.), with an inflow of 58 cusecs and a discharge of 475 cusecs.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Feb 12, 2021 7:25:52 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Madurai/water-level/article33823230.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY