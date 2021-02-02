Madurai

Water level

Water level in Papanasam dam on Tuesday stood at 139.05 feet (maximum permissible level is 143 ft.), with an inflow of 525.63 cusecs and a discharge of 1,264.75 cusecs. The level in Manimuthar dam was 115.80 ft. (118 ft.), with an inflow of 164 cusecs and a discharge of 445 cusecs.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Feb 2, 2021 7:34:21 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Madurai/water-level/article33732236.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY