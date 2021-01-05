Madurai

Water level

The water level in Periyar dam on Tuesday was 119.95 feet (permissible level 142 ft.) with an inflow of 637 cusecs and discharge of 733 cusecs. The water level in Vaigai dam was 60.24 ft (71 ft) with an inflow of 898 cusecs and discharge of 69 cusecs. The combined storage in Periyar credit was 5,345 mcft.

The rainfall (in mm) recorded in the region during the last 24 hours ending 6 a.m. on Tuesday was as follows: Periyar: 3.4, Vaigai: 0.2, Sothuparai: 4, Shanmuganadhi: 1.6, Uthamapalayam: 1, Veerapandi: 0.2 and Kodaikanal: 3.6.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 5, 2021 6:35:44 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Madurai/water-level/article33502036.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY