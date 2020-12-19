The water level in Periyar dam on Saturday stood at 123.20 feet (permissible level is 142 ft.), with an inflow of 803 cusecs and a discharge of 1,133 cusecs. In Vaigai dam, the level was 58.23 ft. (71 ft.), with an inflow of 1,294 cusecs and a discharge of 369 cusecs. Combined storage in Periyar credit was 5,728 mcft.
Rainfall recorded in the region in the 24 hours ending 6 a.m. on Saturday was (in mm): Kodaikanal 10.8, Shanmuganathi dam 6.8, Melur 5.5, Chittampatti 5.4, Pulipatti 5.2, Madurai city 5, Periyar dam 4.4, Thekkadi and Kallandhiri 4 each, Andipatti 2.4, Peranai and Thaniamangalam 2 each, Uthamapalayam 1.3, Vaigai dam 0.6 and Veerapandi 0.3.
