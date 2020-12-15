Madurai

Water level

Water level in Papanasam dam on Tuesday stood at 140.20 feet (permissible level is 143 ft.), with an inflow of 880.81 cusecs and no discharge. The level in Manimuthar dam was 105.45 ft. (118 ft.), with an inflow of 438 cusecs and a discharge of 480 cusecs.

