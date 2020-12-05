Madurai

05 December 2020 20:14 IST

The water level in Periyar dam on Saturday stood at 124.25 feet (permissible level is 142 ft.), with an inflow of 952 cusecs and discharge of 1,267 cusecs. In Vaigai dam, the level was 56.96 ft. (71 ft.), with an inflow of 1,255 cusecs and a discharge of 719 cusecs. Combined storage in Periyar credit was 5,471 mcft.

Rainfall recorded in the region in the 24 hours ending 6 a.m. on Saturday was (in mm): Kodaikanal 48.6, Sothuparai dam and Peranai 32 each, Veerapandi 22.4, Uthamapalayam 19.1, Periyar dam 19, Gudalur 18.7, Thekkadi 17.2, Idayapatti 10.1, Andipatti 3.6, Manjalar dam and Kallandiri 3 each, Pulipatti 1.6, and Melur and Thaniamangalam 1 each.

