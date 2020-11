TIRUNELVELI

25 November 2020 19:05 IST

The water level in Papanasam dam on Wednesday was 128.90 feet (permissible level is 143 ft.) with an inflow of 815.39 cusecs and discharge of 1,411 cusecs. The water level in Manimuthar dam was 95.40 ft. (118 ft) with an inflow of 187 cusecs and discharge of 45 cusecs. There was no rainfall in the region during the last 24 hours ending 6 a.m. on Wednesday.

Advertising

Advertising