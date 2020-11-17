Madurai

Water level

Water level in Papanasam dam on Tuesday stood at 111.20 feet (maximum permissible level is 143 ft.), with an inflow of 9,120.35 cusecs and a discharge of 812.25 cusecs. The level in Manimuthar dam was 86.10 ft. (118 ft.), with an inflow of 2,900 cusecs and a discharge of 25 cusecs.

