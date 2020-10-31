Madurai

The water level in Papanasam dam on Saturday stood at 108.90 feet (permissible level is 143 feet). The dam had an inflow of 364.12 cusecs and 804.75 cusecs was discharged. The level in Manimuthar dam stood at 75.65 feet (118 feet). The dam had an inflow of 46 cusecs and no water was discharged.

