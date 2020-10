TIRUNELVELI

21 October 2020 18:32 IST

Water level in Papanasam dam on Wednesday stood at 112.35 feet (permissible level is 143 ft.), with an inflow of 705.28 cusecs and a discharge of 501 cusecs. The level in Manimuthar dam was 74.85 ft. (118 ft.), with an inflow of 82 cusecs and no discharge.

